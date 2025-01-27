Watch Now
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes central Idaho near Stanley

CLAYTON, Idaho — An estimated 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck central Idaho on Monday morning near Stanley — the epicenter was in Clayton, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 11.4 km, according to USGS.

Multiple people in the Treasure Valley reported feeling the earthquake. An Idaho News 6 reporter who was near Quinn's pond in Boise when it struck said that the T.V. on the wall began to shake and ripples formed in the glass of water sitting on the table.

This region is prone to earthquakes as it sits near the Sawtooth fault in central Idaho. Idaho News 6 reported a 6.5 quake struck the area in March 2020. The earthquake was felt across several western states.

So far, there are no reports of any damage.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update here as new information is released.

