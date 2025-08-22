38-year-old IDOC inmate housed at private prison in Arizona dies after assault

ELOY, Arizona — An inmate with the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) who was housed at a private prison in Arizona died following an inmate assault on Wednesday.

IDOC confirmed the death in a post to X, saying the 38-year-old IDOC inmate died at the Saguaro Correctional Center (SCC) after sustaining "life-threatening injuries following an assault on Wed., 8/20/25."

SCC is owned and operated by CoreCivic, a private prison company with facilities and operations across the United States.

Ryan Gustin, senior director of public affairs for CoreCivic, told Idaho News 6 that on the day in question, SCC staff received a report of an inmate assault at 8:37 a.m. and, upon arrival, found an unresponsive inmate. Staff immediately began to administer life-saving measures. Medical staff later took over and ultimately requested emergency medical backup.

Once on the scene, EMS took over medical care and continued life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m.

Gustin said that SCC staff then established a crime scene and notified IDOC of the inmate's death.

The inmate's identity and reason for incarceration have not been released. The inmate who allegedly committed the assault

The Eloy Police Department is investigating the incident.

Idaho News 6 asked for an interview with the warden of the Saguaro Correctional Center, but CoreCivic declined the request.