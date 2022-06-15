3 sections of the Greenbelt in Eagle underwater, people asked to avoid flooded trails

Three sections of the Greenbelt in Eagle are currently underwater following recent heavy rains.
Officials with the City of Eagle asked people to avoid the following sections of the trails:
- Dry Creek has flooded the trail that passes under Highway 44 near Eagle Nazarene Church.
- There is flooding on the Eagle Road greenbelt underpass on the north side of the north channel of the Boise River, near the Hilton Garden Inn.
- The trail on the south side of the south channel of the Boise River is underwater. This trail is behind the Laguna Point neighborhood.