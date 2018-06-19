3 Mountain Home Air Force Base members killed in fiery Interstate 84 crash

The Mountain Home Air Force Base has confirmed that three members of the Base were killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Instate 84 last Saturday.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, near a construction zone at the Cloverdale Road overpass.

According to a news release from Sgt. Jeremy Mosier of the Mountain Home Air Force Base, “the identities of the three members .. who were involved in the accident, are being confirmed.”

Their names have not yet been released.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the identities of all four victims. “the forensic identification process will be taking place over the next several days, due to the conditions of the decedents,” said Coroner Dotti Owens.

According to the Idaho State Police, a commercial vehicle and an SUV were traveling eastbound on the Interstate, when they slowed for construction traffic. A second commercial vehicle struck the SUV and the first commercial vehicle from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Idaho State Police is investigating the accident.

