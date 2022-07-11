Idaho will receive $3 million in federal emergency relief funds to help repair road damages from flooding.

The $3 million in "quick release" funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration will help the Idaho Transportation Department repair roads and highways in both NezPerce and Idaho Counties on June 10, 2022. The flooding closed the northbound lane of US-95 south of Lapwai. Crews will make permanent repairs to the road later this summer, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

Gov. Brad Little later issued a disaster declaration June 22 to help with repairs.

“The emergency funding we’re announcing today will help the people of Idaho recover from these devastating floods and safely reopen their roads and bridges as quickly as possible,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The federal funds will support emergency repair work and operations to manage traffic flow in the area, according to the release. Officials say the damaged roads include US-95, Gifford-Reubens Road, Southwick Road and Webb Road in Nez Perce County and Toll/Clear Creek Road in Idaho County.

"Today’s funding represents a down payment on our federal commitment to ensuring roads and bridges in Idaho damaged by the flooding are repaired as quickly as possible," Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a statement. "The flooding has interrupted daily life in communities in the region, and we hope that by restoring vital transportation links people can regain a sense of normalcy."