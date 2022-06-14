US-95 remains partially closed due to flood damage

LAPWAI, Idaho — One lane of U.S. Highway 95 is closed south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flood damage.

The closure was prompted Monday morning, after a flooded Lapwai Creek washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane.

“We rushed to get an excavator on scene to start placing large boulders against the bank to save what remained of the northbound lane of US-95. In one spot, it had washed away to the center,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said.

Crews are hoping to finish placing rock and reopen both lanes by the end of the week. Idaho Transportation Department Officials say they will address permanent repairs later this summer.

Water flowing over the roadway has also been reported on State Highway 6 between Potlatch and Deary. Before traveling drivers should check conditions on their routes at 511.idaho.gov.