Watch Now
News

Actions

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Yellowstone Bison-Man Gored
Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyo., on Aug. 3, 2016. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, suffering an arm injury, park officials said. The was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday, June 27, 2022, when a bull bison charged the group. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Yellowstone Bison-Man Gored
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 16:22:39-04

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation and park officials did not release more information about the encounter.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser was thrown as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. They both got up and ran away.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 10 feet (3 meters) of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

Bison are wild and unpredictable and visitors are asked to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from them, park officials said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light