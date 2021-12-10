Watch
News

Actions

29 vehicle crashes reported to Ada County Dispatch Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Ada County Highway District
Orchard/I-84 Boise
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:48:53-05

BOISE, Idaho — Snow fell in the Treasure Valley overnight and Ada County Dispatch says it received 29 reports of vehicle crashes as of 10:35 Friday morning.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says four of the crashes had injuries. There were also three hit-and-runs and three slide-offs.

Boise Police also said they responded to multiple crashes on the interstate and surrounding roads. Troopers with the Idaho State Police were helping drivers with slide-offs and crashes mainly in Ada and Canyon Counties.

ISP says there was a large number of crashes and slide-offs in the area of I-84 near S. Orchard Street.

Related: Tips on driving safely during winter weather conditions

In northern Idaho, a snowplow was hit on I-90 near Rose Lake by a driver who was trying to pass on the right, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. No one was injured in this crash, but the plow was off the road for two hours to check for damage during the storm.

ITD reminds drivers to give snowplows extra room and to never pass them on the right. During the winter months, it's important to give yourself extra travel time to allow for slow and safe driving.

Drivers are encouraged to check the road conditions and the cameras on the Idaho 511 website. It is also encouraged to keep a winter emergency kit in your car as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light