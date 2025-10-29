25 states challenge USDA over halted food aid amid federal shutdown

BOISE, Idaho — Twenty-five Democratic-run states and Washington, D.C.,filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, seeking to stop what they call an "illegal" suspension of federal food assistance payments amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The coalition argues that the USDA has no authority to halt the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, while refusing to use existing appropriations.

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture cannot simply suspend all benefits indefinitely, while refusing to spend funds from available appropriations for SNAP benefits for eligible households," the lawsuit claims.

At issue is whether the USDA can access contingency funds to continue SNAP payments beyond this weekend. Department officials say those funds are not available for fiscal year 2026 because "the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists," according to a memo cited in court filings.

Congressional gridlock has left tens of millions of Americans uncertain about how they will afford groceries if SNAP payments lapse. Lawmakers remain divided over extending health care subsidies, a disagreement that has prolonged the shutdown for nearly a month.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the coalition, said in a statement that the administration's actions "violate the law and punish families who rely on food assistance to survive."

The case, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, was assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

Idaho, which administers its own SNAP program through the state Department of Health and Welfare, is not part of the lawsuit.

According to the USDA, over 130,000 people in Idaho participate in SNAP.

The attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, along with the governors of Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, have joined the lawsuit.

The outcome of the multistate case could determine how long SNAP and other food programs remain secure during the federal shutdown.