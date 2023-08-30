2023 BSU football team trading cards heading for Jacksons Food Stores

BOISE, Idaho — Jackson's Food Stores have announced that the new batch of Broncos Trading Cards will be available at area stores beginning Friday, September 1.

The Fall season pack is set to include official trading cards of the 2023 Boise State University football team.

One in every 10 packs will include a limited edition autographed card, including ones from DJ Schramm, Taylen Green, Ashton Jeanty, Markel Reed and George Holani, and others.

The trading cards are officially licensed through a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with BSU. Collegiate athletes became eligible for NIL agreements in 2021.

This is the second year the trading cards are available, with another set expected in the Spring of 2024 featuring basketball, gymnastics and spirit squad.

The release of the Fall 2023 packs is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement between Jacksons and Bronco Sports Properties to create limited-edition trading cards featuring Boise State Athletics teams.

Be sure to get out soon if you want the new pack. Remember, the initial release of the Fall 2022 BSU football packs sold out in just two weeks.

