More trading cards coming for BSU athletes

BOISE, Idaho — No one can ever claim that the Boise State Broncos fan base isn't loyal!

Last fall, Jacksons Food Stores (Jacksons), in a partnership with Bronco Sports Properties, released an exclusive set of 2022 BSU Football team trading cards in their stores - featuring players and Buster Bronco.

Each member of the team was represented, and card backs included height, weight, hometown, high school and any relevant awards they had received to date. Ten high profile players made a little extra in this exclusive offering, as one pack in every 10 included a card personally autographed by the player.

Over 10,000 packs were distributed for sale. And all packs were sold out within about two weeks.

RELATED | Boise State football's new trading cards show team's community connection

With success like that, it is no surprise that Jacksons and Bronco Sports Properties reached a multi-year sponsorship agreement creating limited-edition trading cards featuring every Boise State Athletics team and creating an opportunity for every Boise State student-athlete to be depicted on a card.

The deal makes BSU the first school in the country to have every sport represented in a trading card series since the advent of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in college athletics in 2021.

Jacksons plans to release a three set series representing an academic year. One in the winter, one in spring, and one in the fall.

The first set for 2023-24 is scheduled to hit stores the week of February 27.

The upcoming series set includes two unique cards of each men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes and one each from gymnastics and spirit squad, plus sequentially numbered autograph cards of six select student-athletes.

BSU Athletic Department

Each 15-card pack will retail for $12.99 and is guaranteed to include at least three cards from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and gymnastics; and two spirit squad cards.

"We were thrilled with Bronco Nation’s overwhelming response to secure the football team trading card sets and support our student-athletes” said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. “We are proud to expand on this partnership with Boise State Athletics to provide more opportunity for athletes and fans.”

Once again, one out of every 10 packs will include an autographed card from a high-profile student-athlete. Autographed cards for the upcoming set include Tyson Degenhart, Marcus Shaver Jr. and Naje Smith from men’s basketball; Abby Muse and Mary Kay Naro from women’s basketball; and Adriana Popp from gymnastics.

Jacksons continues to be the exclusive retailer, with packs available at 104 stores in the Treasure Valley

"We could not be more excited to build on this partnership to include both men's and women's sport programs," said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. "Our student-athletes work hard and we are proud to be able to recognize all of them with a community partner like Jacksons. Name, image and likeness continues to be a priority for our department and we are grateful to Bronco Nation for stepping up and supporting these endeavors."

The partnership is made possible by Boise State's nationally-recognized NIL program, designed to provide value to every eligible student-athlete, no matter their individual approach to NIL opportunities.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to have our own trading cards,” Muse said. “I never would have thought this was something that was possible when I ended up coming to Boise State. It's an awesome way to connect our program to the community.”

Each trading card set is officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged by locally owned and operated vendor, ONIT Marketing.