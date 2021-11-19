2021 Toys for Tots "sleigh" takes off ahead of Monday kickoff

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 is once again partnering with Albertsons, Blue Cross of Idaho, and local Toyota dealers for this year's Toys for Tots.

On Friday, local Marine Corps Reserves picked up the keys to a Toyota Tacoma donated by area Toyota dealers for the Marines to pick up and drop off this year's donated toys. Marines will use the truck through December 10, to pick up donated toys.

You can help by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at any Albertsons locations in the Treasure or Magic Valley starting Monday, November 22.

In 2020, nearly 73,000 toys were distributed across the area making sure over 13,000 kids had something to open during the Holiday Season.

If you would like more information on how you can volunteer for Toys for Tots click here.