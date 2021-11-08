Toys for Tots kicks off fundraising event for 2021

BOISE, Idaho — The holiday season is fast approaching and Toys for Tots kicked off its fundraising season over the weekend. The United States Marine Corps nonprofit collects toys to ensure children aren’t missing out on Christmas morning.

High Desert Harley-Davidson raised money and collected toys in Meridian on Sunday, when they hosted a Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run. This marks the twelfth year of the Meridian event, and organizers say they are on their way to earning over eight thousand dollars for the nonprofit.

Later this month, Idaho’s largest toy drive will begin.

"Toys for Tots is all about helping the less fortunate… throughout the holiday season," said Taylor Giverson with Toys for Tots.

Starting Nov. 22, you can drop off new unwrapped toys at any Albertsons in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.