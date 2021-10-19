2021 General Election voter guide ahead of Nov. 2

We are two weeks away from the 2021 General Election happening on November 2. At Idaho News 6, we want to make sure you feel as prepared as possible before casting your votes. Depending on where you live, you can cast a vote for city council members, school bond levies, or even mayoral candidates if their term is up.

Absentee Voting

If you would like to vote using an absentee ballot, the deadline to request one is coming up. Applications for an absentee ballot must be received by your county clerk's office by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 22. Your ballot must be dropped off in an absentee drop-off box or mailed back to your county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on November 2. Click here to request one.

Voting in person

If you chose to vote in person, then you can head to your designated polling place on November 2 to cast your vote. Polls will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early Voting

Early voting for the November 2021 Consolidated Election began Monday, October 18, and will be available at multiple locations throughout Ada County. Anyone in Ada County can vote at the early voting locations. Residents can also register to vote at these locations and will just need a photo ID and proof of residence.

Early voting in Canyon County also began Monday, October 18, and will be held at the Caldwell Train Depot located at 701 Main Street.

The last day for early voting is October 29.

What will I be voting for?

If you live in Ada County, you can easily look at your sample ballot by clicking here. You will type in your zip code — which will tell you your designated polling place plus show you a sample ballot of which races you will be voting for once you get to the polls.

If you live in Canyon County, you can click here for more information.

Registering to vote

If you still need to register to vote or update your voter registration, you will need to do that in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day. The online voter registration system will reopen after December 1. You can still print off a paper registration form and submit it to your county clerk, but it may not be processed until after November 2.

What to bring

Registered voters must present a photo identification to vote. A voter without a photo ID may sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, there will be more information on that below.

Approved forms of photo ID include:

An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card

A U.S. passport or Federal photo identification card

A tribal photo identification card

A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or post-secondary education institution

A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a sheriff in Idaho

If you are a registered voter without a photo ID, you will be given the option to sign the Personal Identification Affidavit. After signing, you will be issued a ballot to be content with the other ballots.

If you have not registered to vote, you may do so by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct where you live, by filling out a registration application, making an oath, and providing proof of residence dated at least 30 days before Election Day.

You can prove residence for purposes of registering by:

Showing an Idaho’s driver license or Idaho ID card issued through the department of transportation

Showing any document that has a valid address in the precinct with a picture identification card

Showing a current student photo identification card from a post-secondary educational institution in Idaho, along with a current student fee statement that has the valid address in the precinct.

Voter Education

At voteidaho.gov/voter-education you’ll find over 20 videos explaining specific components of the election process from registration to ID requirements and more. These videos are closed-captioned and the subtitles can be translated into Spanish if needed.

To view the 2021 election calendar, click here.

