Early voting for November 2021 elections begins Oct. 18

Early voting for the November 2021 Consolidated Election begins October 18 and will be available at locations throughout Ada County.

The Ada County Clerk's Office announced early voting will also be available at the Mobile Voting Center next week. The Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between October 18-29.

Anyone in Ada County can vote at the early voting locations. Residents can also register to vote at these locations and will just need a photo ID and proof of residence.

Locations for the early voting include:

Boise City Hall – 150 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702 (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Ada County Elections – 400 Benjamin Ln, Boise, ID 83704 (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Meridian City Hall – 33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Mobile Voting Center will also be available at:

Oct. 18 State of Idaho – Chinden Campus 11321 W Chinden Blvd, Boise ID 83714

Oct. 19 Kuna City Hall 751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634

Oct. 20 Star Library 10706 W State St, Star, ID 83669

Oct. 21 Kuna City Hall 751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634

Oct. 22 Riverside Hotel 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City ID 83714

Oct. 25 Garden City Library 6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714

Oct. 26 Eagle City Hall 660 E Civic Ln Eagle ID 83616

Oct. 27 Bronco Stadium Plaza 1400 Bronco Ln, Boise, ID 83706

Oct. 28 Eagle City Hall 660 E Civic Ln, Eagle, ID 83616

Oct. 29 Kuna City Hall 751 W 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634

Early voting in Canyon County will also begin Oct. 18 at the Caldwell Train Depot at 701 Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day for early voting will be Oct. 29.