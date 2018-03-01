$200M Idaho tax cut plan headed to governor's desk
1:17 PM, Mar 1, 2018
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - One of the largest tax reduction bills ever proposed in Idaho's history is headed to the governor's desk.
Senate members on Thursday voted 26-9 to advance the proposal to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter for his signature -- where the Republican governor is expected to approve the measure.
If approved, the plan would reduce personal income and corporate tax rates and create a $130 Idaho child tax credit. The bill is designed to offset the increase in taxes Idaho families are expected to pay under the recently signed Republican tax plan signed by President Donald Trump.
Critics of the proposal counter the bill fails to provide enough relief to families, who are expected to be hit with a higher tax bill because of the federal tax overhaul.