$2 MILLION BOND: Men at center of prison escape, Boise hospital shooting arraigned in Ada County Court

BOISE, Idaho — Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour were arraigned in an Ada County courtroom on Monday. The two were involved in what authorities are calling a pre-planned violent escape early Wednesday morning.

Inmate Meade was taken from the Idaho State Correctional Facility to St. Alphonsus Hospital for medical treatment. When he was leaving, Boise P.D. says Nicholas Umphenour fired a weapon hitting two correctional officers.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were later arrested in the Twin Falls area.

Judge Michael Dean set bond at two million dollars apiece. Both Meade and Umphenour will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 8th at the Ada County Courthouse. Idaho News 6 will be there.