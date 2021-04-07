5 sections of Boise Greenbelt to be replaced starting in May

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that it will replace five sections of the Boise River Greenbelt starting in May. The goal is to replace aging and damaged sections to improve user experience.

The work will happen throughout the summer with the final project expected to wrap up this fall. During construction, parts of the greenbelt will be closed with signed detours in place. Greenbelt users are asked to obey the posted signs and to stay out of closed areas for their safety.

“We know the Greenbelt is a popular recreation destination, in addition to being an important route for commuters,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as these projects are completed and look forward to improving the experience for everyone who uses the Greenbelt.”

Idaho News 6

The five sections of pathway have been selected as areas that are high on the city's priority list for replacement due to cracks, root damage or outdated asphalt. The existing asphalt paths will be replaced with concrete to create a smooth surface.

A press release says that despite it being a busy time on the Greenbelt, the work is being done this time of year due to warming temperatures and predictable weather needed for crews to finish the projects efficiently.

The City of Boise manages about 25 miles of the Boise River Greenbelt that runs on the north and south sides of the river. The greenbelt runs from Lucky Peak through Boise, Garden City and Eagle.

Greenbelt users can provide feedback on planned detour routes ahead of construction on the project web page. You can also track progress online as each project is completed.