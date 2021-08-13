2 Boise girls are gearing up for football season this year

BOISE, Idaho — New year, new team.

Seventh graders Payton Wedeking and Sophia Bothen start their first day of junior high on Monday along with other students in the Boise School District. It's a new school and year and both girls are gearing up for another new experience — tackle football.

"They’re taking on a new challenge and really it kind of sums up what all of us are doing right now with overcoming some adversity and getting through you know the challenges that we’ve had," said Riverglen Athletic Director, Marc Lannan.

Lannan, who has worked as the school's athletic director for the past few years, said Bothen and Wedeking are the first girls he's known to join the football team.

"When they put the Riverglen jersey on they’re a Riverglen football player regardless of what’s under that helmet,"

Both girls said while being a female football player is challenging they've received instant support from the school and their fellow teammates.