15-year-old to be tried as an adult for his alleged role in a Nampa beating

NAMPA, Idaho - One of the teens accused of beating a 15-year-old Nampa boy so severely he spent a week in the hospital will be tried as an adult. A Canyon County judge has allowed prosecutors to treat 15-year-old Anthony Garza as an adult for his alleged role in the beating. 

The attacked happened in Nampa's City Acres Park back in May of last year. The 15-year-old victim, Jason Cooley Junior, suffered a severe head wound. Jason's mom told 6 On your Side his friends attacked her son over money. 

Both Garza and another juvenile are facing felony charges. Court records for the other youth in the case are sealed

