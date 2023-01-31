137 'At-Risk' shelter dogs from New Orleans have landed in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — If you've been considering a new pet -- now's a great time to help an animal in need. Local animal shelter staff gathered this afternoon to welcome 33 dogs in need of a forever home.

These dogs will be placed in local animal shelters in New Orleans. Unfortunately in the south, shelters are overpopulated making it difficult for these pets to get adopted.

“These pets are going to have new opportunities right here in Idaho,” said Kristine Schellhaas, Idaho Humane Society Communication Manager.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters every year. Of those, roughly 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized.

But there is another way. While New Orleans has too many dogs, we here in Idaho don't have enough. The Idaho Human Society tells me local population growth is driving demand for pets.

“So many people that have moved in are looking to adopt and, in general, we can get these animals adopted within 24 to 48 hours,” said Schellhaas.

These life-saving flights are made possible by Greater Good Charities and the PEDIGREE foundation.

The 137 dogs on the flight will be distributed between shelters in Boise and Seattle.

Here is the list of shelters:

Idaho Humane Society, Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, PAWS, Seattle Humane, Seattle Area Feline Rescue, Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, Motley Zoo, and Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor.