11-year-old Idaho golfer takes shot at Augusta stage

BOISE, Idaho — An 11-year-old golfer from Boise is already chasing a dream many spend a lifetime pursuing.

Owen Zaragoza recently competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, held in part at Augusta National – one of the most iconic venues in golf.

“That was super awesome knowing like, you gotta putt where all the pros and all the winners gotta putt,” Zaragoza said.

WATCH: Young Idaho golfer speaks about putting on iconic Augusta stage

Idaho 11-year-old golfer takes shot at Augusta stage

Zaragoza finished seventh in the nation after advancing through multiple qualifying rounds. He started at a local competition, moved through regional events and ultimately won at Pebble Beach to earn his spot at Augusta.

Once there, he says the experience went beyond just the competition.

“It felt like, super awesome and I loved it, having everybody rooting for me,” Zaragoza said.

His father, Adam Zaragoza, said the event gave young golfers a taste of the professional level.

“They roll it out, and you get the pro experience walking through the patron corridor… a couple thousand people just applauding the kids for what they’re doing,” Adam Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza’s journey began in the backyard with plastic clubs, and even pine cones.

“He would be hitting pine cones at his sister in the backyard… and it’s taken off ever since,” Adam Zaragoza said.

Now, Owen continues to train, compete and grow his game while learning to manage the pressure that comes with it.

“He’s been able to progress and control it… now he’s taking those emotions and channeling into a better shot,” Adam Zaragoza said.

With another world competition on the horizon, Zaragoza says he’s just getting started.

“My dream is to compete on the PGA Tour,” Zaragoza said.

The tournament may be over, but Zaragoza is already looking ahead to what’s next.

