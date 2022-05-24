1 dead in Nampa shooting, Boise man arrested on murder charge

A 23-year-old Boise man was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Nampa Sunday.

Nampa Police arrested Junior Gamboa, also known as Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, Monday on murder charges.

Police responded to a call at 7:09 a.m. Sunday of a shooting at a house in the 80 block of S. Drifter Loop. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Gamboa is currently in custody at the Ada County Jail.