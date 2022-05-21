One dead in Middleton shooting, police searching for suspect

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton Police are searching for Renato Corro following a shooting in Middleton.

Police say the shooting happened near Fourth St. and North Hawthorne Drive at around 2:30 a.m Saturday morning.

Police say officers found one person dead and the suspect is on the run.

Middleton PD is asking the public for any information they might have on Corro and warn not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect call 9-1-1.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as we learn more information.