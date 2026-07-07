1,100-acre Maze Fire near Rexburg prompts evacuations

REXBURG, Idaho — The 1,100-acre Maze Fire, located roughly seven miles west of Rexburg, has prompted emergency evacuations in Madison County.

Residents on the west side of 6000 W, from Highway 33 to 4000 N, are being told to evacuate the area immediately.

The fire was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. on July 6, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. The US Wildland Fire Service reports that structures are threatened, and the fire is 0% contained.

An evacuation shelter has been established for families who have been evacuated. The shelter is located at Henry’s Fork Stake Center, 1508 W 3000 N in Rexburg.