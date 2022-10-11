New rental options in Treasure Valley

MERIDIAN, Idaho — You don't have to drive too long to notice another new apartment complex going up but a standard apartment may not be what some renters are looking for.

Enter Modern Craftsman. An entire neighborhood full of one, two and three bedroom single level homes that you can rent.

Even though this concept is working in other states, the Modern Craftsman at Black Cat is the first of it's kind in Idaho. Regional Manager Daniel Isaac with Baron Properties says every home has their own address and street name to give that sense of a neighborhood.

"It offers four walls and a roof and a backyard for a resident to be able to enjoy but still experience all the great things about multi-family where maintenance is operated we take on a lot of the bad from somebody that would normally have to manage and maintain everything that comes with owning the home."

Kristen Heiple who's based out of Phoenix says because it has worked in other areas, it made sense to target the Treasure Valley.

"We wanted to come in something different but still with something that would appeal to the Boise Markets," said Heiple.

Modern Craftsman has already begun near Ten Mile, with three more projects planned.

Information about their leases, pricing and unit blueprints can be found here. Moving forward, expect to see more rental options popping up around town.