New Balance FuelCore Sneakers Will Add Style And Comfort To Your Workout

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It might sound overly simple, but getting excited to work out is half the battle. We’ll take whatever tips and tricks we can find to make our days more active, which can, in turn, help us live healthier and happier lives.

One easy way to boost your motivation? Get a new pair of sneakers.

We were delighted to see there’s a sleek pair of New Balance women’s sneakers ranked as Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller in Women’s Cross Training Shoes. These will bring some pep to your step and add style to your fitness wardrobe.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize Sneakers offer a light yet supportive foam midsole to deliver comfort with each step and include a memory foam insert for extra cushioning. The upper consists of mesh and synthetic materials for a chic, supportive fit that hugs the foot in a bootie style. The sole is made of rubber.

These New Balance FuelCore sneakers are built for a performance fit. The company recommends ordering a half-size bigger than your typical New Balance size. Prices range from $43.70-$135.95 depending on size and which of the 12 available styles you choose.

These shoes are practical, but they also look good enough to wear anywhere. Take your New Balance FuelCore shoes to the gym, run errands around town, or put them on for an outing with your family. With an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from more than 54,900 reviewers, a majority of customers have said they loved the shoes. Many have purchased more than one pair and highly recommend them to others.

“I was super surprised at how light and airy the shoes felt,” said reviewer KWag9, who claims to have worn only flip-flops for the past decade except for exercising. “I put them on and even went for walks around the neighborhood to see if they were comfortable. I immediately fell in love with the fit of the shoe.”

Another reviewer named Marjorie sought these shoes specifically to make her time at a Disney park more comfortable. When she tested them out with a 3-mile walk around the zoo and found they held up, she trusted them enough to take on her big trip.

“No blisters, no pain,” the customer reported afterward. “Best shoe ever!!! I’ll buy another pair as a backup bc I love them so much! Highly, highly recommended!!”

Other reviewers have mentioned that these shoes work well for those with bunions, perhaps because of the stretchy mesh on the upper.

Cross-training shoes like these New Balance FuelCore sneakers are best for short runs, gym workouts, exercise classes and weight lifting. They come in regular and wide sizes between 5-12 for women.

Do these kicks inspire you to shift your workout into high gear?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.