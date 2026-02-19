"You take the sticker away, you just handcuff law enforcement": Idaho considers ending license plate stickers

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are considering eliminating the small registration stickers that have adorned license plates for decades, but local police departments are pushing back against the proposed change.

House Bill 533, sponsored by Republican Representative Jon Weber of Rexburg, would end Idaho's registration sticker system that has served as a visual cue for law enforcement officers to quickly identify whether a vehicle's registration is current.

WATCH: Police say removing license plate stickers would "handcuff" law enforcement

Idaho May End License Plate Stickers Despite Police Opposition

"Is this sticker really serving the purpose? Or has it run its course?" asked Rep. Weber.

The Idaho Transportation Department estimates the change would save the state approximately $300,000 annually. Weber argues that since officers already run license plates digitally, the physical sticker system is no longer necessary.

However, law enforcement officials disagree with the proposal. Lieutenant Don Peck of the Nampa Police Department said removing the stickers would handicap officers in the field.

RELATED | Throwback Idaho license plates generate millions for potato research and highways

"You take the sticker away, you just handcuff law enforcement. You took a tool away from us to be able to enforce the law," Peck explained.

For decades, Idaho's registration stickers have rotated through a three-year cycle using red, white, and blue colors, allowing officers to gather information with a glance before stepping out of their patrol cars.

Weber contends that having multiple sticker colors in circulation at any given time makes the visual system less effective than intended.

"There's 3 colors in play at any given time during the year, that's red, white, and blue— and the visual now could be any one of those three colors," Weber added.

Peck countered that experienced officers understand the rotation system and know which colors correspond to current registrations.

"Officers that work the street understand which cycle we're on. They know which color means what. It's a 3-year cycle," Peck said.

The state recently updated the sticker design, making the month and year larger and easier for officers to read from a distance.

Peck warned that eliminating the stickers would force officers to manually check more license plates, potentially reducing overall enforcement effectiveness.

"We're gonna be running less plates because not having that sticker doesn't give us the visual cue to check that that vehicle," Peck said.

The registration stickers are also connected to Idaho's state park pass program, an issue not directly addressed in the current bill. Weber said lawmakers will need to work through the implications for that program as the legislation moves forward.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.