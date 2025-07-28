Plane crashes in Nampa, leaving three people dead

UPDATE (as of July 27 at 8:16 p.m.):

On July 27, at 4:41 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received multiple reports of a plane crash near the Nampa Airport, according to a press release from the city's police department.

Upon arrival, authorities located a small plane that crashed into an unoccupied outbuilding in the 200 block of N. Venice Street.

All three passengers aboard the aircraft have been pronounced dead and no one on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, and the identities of the plane's passengers are unknown.

Personnel from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive tomorrow.



ORIGINAL STORY (July 27 at 8:05 p.m.):

A plane crashed into a Nampa neighborhood, leaving three passengers dead, according to the Nampa Police Department.

The plane, which departed from the Nampa Municipal Airport, has a tail number of N5764H.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the identities of the plane's passengers are still unknown.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.