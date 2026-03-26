When can you water your lawn? City of Nampa outlines timeline for start of irrigation season

NAMPA, Idaho — Neighbors in Nampa can expect access to full pressure irrigation water in early May.

On Thursday, the city announced expectations to fill canals from multiple irrigation districts throughout the month of April.

"While subject to change, the City of Nampa anticipates receiving irrigation water from Nampa-Meridian Irrigation District by mid-to-late April, from Pioneer Irrigation District on April 15, and it is currently unknown when we will receive irrigation water from the Boise-Kuna Irrigation District," the press release stated.

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Once canals fill, crews will work to test the lines, flush the system, and bring ditch pumps online. Neighbors may be impacted as lines may be temporarily shut down during repairs.

City customers shouldn't expect full pressure and reliable access to irrigation water until early May.

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The city shared the following reminders for irrigation users:



Check the programming of your sprinkler control box to ensure you are not over-watering.

If customers notice a leak, they are encouraged to call the 24-hour hotline at 208-468-5860. Due to the volume of calls, it may be necessary to leave a voice message.

Customers requiring assistance setting a sprinkler control box are encouraged to contact a local landscaping professional.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to install their own shut off valve to control sprinkler lines and are asked not to operate the city valve, as this is for emergency use only.

Do not use potable (house) water to irrigate your lawn as it will increase the water and sewer charges to your utility bill. Adjustments are not provided if domestic water is used to irrigate.



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