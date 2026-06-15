WATCH: Nampa Police wrangle loose cow in downtown

NAMPA, Idaho — Officers with the Nampa Police Department had a chance to practice their roping skills over the weekend after a cow got loose in town.

The department says those officers tracked and chased the cow from Lakeview Park, down the railroad tracks, and eventually roped it in across the street from the police station. One officer, who was on foot for the entire encounter, walked two miles before the cow was roped in.

In a video posted to Facebook, one officer can be heard saying, "Next stop, Stampede Rodeo!" as police officers and firefighters laughed about the ordeal.

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