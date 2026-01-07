Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Woman charged in Nampa infant death appears in court Wednesday

Nampa infant death Armenta Lemke
KIVI
Nampa infant death Armenta Lemke
Posted
and last updated

NAMPA, Idaho — Allysen Armenta is scheduled to appear in Canyon County court on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. in connection with the death of a 12-day-old baby boy found dead in Nampa last month.

She and the child’s father, Brian Lemke, are both charged with failure to notify or delay notification of death, injury to a child, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or obstructing officers. Both are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.

READ MORE | Court documents reveal new details in Nampa infant death, 5 children previously removed

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell