Woman charged in Nampa infant death appears in court Wednesday

NAMPA, Idaho — Allysen Armenta is scheduled to appear in Canyon County court on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. in connection with the death of a 12-day-old baby boy found dead in Nampa last month.

She and the child’s father, Brian Lemke, are both charged with failure to notify or delay notification of death, injury to a child, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or obstructing officers. Both are currently being held on $500,000 bonds.

