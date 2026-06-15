NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa mayor-appointee Darl Bruner is set to be sworn into office ahead of the Nampa City Council meeting on Monday, June 15.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and comes one week after the Nampa City Council voted 4-2 to appoint Bruner as the city's next mayor.

Bruner, a former Nampa city councilman, was selected nearly three months after Mayor Rick Hogaboam died following a cardiac emergency during a town hall meeting in March.

During last week's meeting, Bruner said one of his top priorities as mayor will be helping unite the city council after a lengthy and sometimes divisive appointment process. He also said he hopes to improve communication with residents.

Bruner will serve as mayor until the position returns to the ballot in November 2027.

Watch the full swearing-in ceremony below —

Darl Bruner sworn in as Nampa’s new mayor after months-long search

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.