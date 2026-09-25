Warrant issued for Nampa father accused of fleeing crash, leaving injured daughter

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are looking for a man with outstanding warrants after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash, abandoning his child.

Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, Nampa police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Northside Boulevard and Sixth Street North, according to a post by the Nampa Police Department. Upon arrival, police found witnesses caring for a 10-year-old girl with a significant arm injury and other minor injuries, alone in the vehicle. There was evidence of drug use located in the vehicle.

Witnesses said that the driver, Ernie Ruiz Jr., 37, of Nampa, fled on foot after the accident. Police searched the area and could not find Ruiz.

Ruiz had outstanding warrants at the time of the crash, and an additional warrant was issued for crimes of injury to a child, desertion and non-support of a child, aggravated driving while reckless, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruiz is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches in height, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has distinct tattoos on his arm and leg, as well as additional tattoos on his chest.

Nampa police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts to call Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2256, option 1. If anyone has tips on where he is staying or hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or leave a web tip at www.343cops.com.

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