VRT holding public hearing on proposed Nampa, Caldwell transit changes

NAMPA, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit is holding a public hearing on Monday evening on proposed changes to transit service in Nampa and Caldwell.

The hearing begins at 5 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, following an open house where community members can review the proposals and ask questions.

The proposed changes come after the City of Nampa asked VRT to reduce its fiscal year 2027 funding request from about $860,000 to less than $500,000.

Watch the hearing LIVE below at 5 p.m. —

Under the proposal, VRT On-Demand service would continue operating in the same areas and hours but would use smaller vans for shared rides and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft for some trips. Route 40, the Caldwell-Boise Express, would also stop serving Nampa while continuing service between Caldwell, Meridian and Boise.

VRT is accepting public feedback through July 3. If approved, the proposed changes would take effect in October.

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