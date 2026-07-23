Unexpected storm damage forces Nampa elementary students to switch campuses for start of school year

NAMPA, Idaho — Central Elementary students and staff will begin the upcoming school year at the Centennial Learning Campus after a contractor mistake during a roof replacement project allowed rainwater to flood the school.

Video shared exclusively with Idaho News 6 shows water pooling across a classroom floor. The Nampa School District said roofing installers left several large holes unattended during rainy conditions, allowing water to travel from the second floor through the first floor and into the basement.

Carpet, walls and sheet rock were damaged. Crews are also assessing the school’s electrical, HVAC, and technology equipment.

WATCH exclusive video from inside Central Elementary and learn how the district plans to relocate students

Central Elementary students moving after roof project floods school

Parents were notified Wednesday morning that their children would not return to Central when classes begin in less than three weeks.

The district expects Central to remain unavailable for at least two months. On Thursday, the Nampa School Board approved moving the entire school to Centennial through December. If repairs are completed, the district could move students and staff back to Central during winter break.

The district expects the contractor’s insurance to cover the damage and costs connected to the relocation, including curriculum replacement and additional transportation, without using district funds.

Students who normally walk to Central will now need transportation to Centennial. District leaders said plans are being completed for bussing, food service and technology, and they expect Centennial to be ready by the scheduled first day.

RELATED | Inside Centennial Elementary: Open floor plans and safety lead to its closure recommendation

Centennial closed in 2024 amid declining enrollment and deferred maintenance. The district also cited the building’s open classroom design as a major safety concern.

District leaders now say a police substation on the campus, additional cameras and a new emergency-response system will help address those concerns while Central students use the building.

Inside Centennial Elementary: Open floor plans and safety lead to its closure recommendation

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