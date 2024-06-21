Inside Centennial Elementary: Open floor plans and safety lead to its closure recommendation

NAMPA, Idaho — I joined Nampa School District's Executive Director of Operations in Centennial Elementary as they explained why Centennial Elementary was unique in their closure recommendation among declining enrollment numbers.



Centennial said farewell to students for the final time after the school board accepted that recommendation and voted to close Centennial, along with a few others, amid declining enrollment and deferred maintenance.

Open floor plans of the building don't make it conducive in an era of monthly lockdown drills.

The building was built in the '70s and the open floor and classroom concept was a popular choice at the time.

School is out for good at Centennial Elementary.

"The administration looked at the overall concerns of safety and that was paramount to our recommendation to the board. The safety and security of this building was the major factor," says Nampa School District's Executive Director of Operations Cortney Stauffer.

But there's another issue unique to Centennial.

"This building was built in the early '70s and as part of the concept it had a very open concept," Stauffer adds.

Open floor plans. Not conducive in an era of monthly lockdown drills. In fact, you can walk from room to room to room without ever going through a proper doorway. Few rooms even have access to the outside.

"Where you see the door now, that just used to be an open area," Stauffer says.

Sheetrock walls were built in previously open floor spaces to create separation among classrooms.

"So if somebody was able to get in the building, they would be able to go from classroom to classroom, without any obstruction, so these were attempts to create a little bit more of an obstruction in the event that that happened," Stauffer explains.

Closing these schools will save the District $2.5 million while increasing their building efficiency. Before closures buildings were averaging 68% capacity. But most of the $2.5 million will be coming from the employees administrators, counselors, office staff and athletics of West Middle School's repurposing.