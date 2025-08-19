Unanimous: Nampa City Council denies levy override to fund Ford Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council unanimously rejected a proposal to put a tax increase on the November ballot that would have helped fund the transfer of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho (CWI).

The council considered adjusting a levy that would have added about $6 in taxes for Nampa residents for every $1 million needed. CWI had assessed the needs of the Ford Idaho Center at $25 million.

"Tonight we're talking about a financial decision. What do we do? How do we fund this?" Mayor Debbie Kling said.

WATCH City Council discuss the Ford Idaho Center

"So is the override levy the answer? I don't think that it is," Councilman Victor Rodriguez said.

Throughout the public input process, several alternative revenue-generating ideas emerged. Councilmember Haverfield proposed converting a three-acre section of the parking lot into commercial space, which would require making one-quarter of the remaining parking compact spaces.

Councilmember Griffin's new idea: Increase user fees. Two dollars is currently added to every ticket sold, generating $300,000 a year.

"But let's say we add another $2," Mayor Kling says, "and we get another $300,000 a year [totaling $600,000]. It could be that that's just offsetting a deficit.

No date has been set for the city council to discuss and vote on transferring the Ford Idaho Center to CWI.

