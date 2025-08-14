Two Florida men arrested for counterfeit scam at Nampa Home Depot

NAMPA, Idaho — Two Florida men are facing multiple charges after police say they attempted a multi-state scam using counterfeit money at a Nampa Home Depot.

On Aug. 11, Nampa Police property crimes detectives were alerted by Boise Police and Home Depot loss prevention staff about two suspects and their vehicle.

Police say the suspects were purchasing large quantities of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with counterfeit cash and then returning the items at other Home Depot stores for real money. The transactions, totaling thousands of dollars, had occurred in California, Nevada, and Oregon before the men tried to execute the scheme in Nampa, according to police.

Officers seized more than $10,000 in counterfeit currency from the suspects’ vehicle.

Deyonta Larico Moore, 31, and Tomenual Lathelton Banks, 31, both of Florida, were arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft, and possession of a forged check.

“This work is the result of good partnerships and teamwork,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff. “I am proud of the collaborative work on this case, preventing victims in Idaho.”