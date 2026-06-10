Two arrested for resisting arrest after standoff with Nampa police

NAMPA, Idaho — Four people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody on Tuesday, June 9, following an hours-long standoff with police. The Nampa Police Department's Special Enforcement Team tracked down wanted felon Marcos Angel Cuellar at an apartment complex. His arrest was followed by a tense encounter that involved multiple police teams.

After receiving no cooperation from those inside the apartment, police obtained a search warrant. Despite several attempts to communicate, Cuellar and others inside failed to respond. The Nampa Police deployed their Tactical Response Team, which includes specialized negotiators and technical teams, to the scene.

Negotiations were attempted, but when there was no compliance, the Tactical Response Team entered the apartment. Cuellar, alongside two others, was found hiding in a bedroom.

Cuellar, 20, was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, gang-related activities, probation violation, and failure to appear. Benjamin Luis Martinez, 19, was also charged with resisting arrest, and a juvenile was detained for probation violations. Meanwhile, Demarice Hernandez, 20, was arrested for accessory to felony harboring.

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