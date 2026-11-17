NAMPA, Idaho — Kuna Fire and Nampa Fire no longer exist. As of this weekend, they are now officially serving both communities as the brand-new Treasure Valley Fire District.

The consolidation came after fire commissioners from both cities voted in favor of a proposal to combine the two departments.

“There is an excitement around it. We do get to start something new," said Kirk Carpenter, Fire Chief of the new Treasure Valley Fire District.

WATCH | Hear from the leaders of the brand new Treasure Valley Fire District—

Treasure Valley Fire District takes shape after Kuna and Nampa consolidation

Carpenter says now that the consolidation is complete, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“The larger effort is internally. We have two different departments that are coming together, so obviously each one of us had training plans and policies and all those things now have to be combined," said Carpenter.

Firefighters in both cities also have some new skills to learn.

Nampa firefighters will get trained on wildfire responses that are more common in Kuna, and Kuna firefighters will learn how to run ladder trucks, which they haven’t had access to until now.

“This is the right thing to do to better serve our community," said T.J. Lawrence, who was Kuna’s Fire Chief. Now he’s taking on a new role in the district as Assistant Fire Chief, still serving the people of Kuna.

“The consolidation, what it did is it leapt Kuna forward, probably a decade, I would say, in getting a station sooner, getting our staffing quicker," said Lawrence.

He says Kuna neighbors will notice fully staffed stations and improved service now that resources are combined.

“That’s what Kuna citizens are gonna see is two stations open 24 hours a day where otherwise we may have had times where we were reduced in staff," said Lawrence.

The new boundary map for the Treasure Valley Fire District still needs to be finalized and approved by Ada County and Canyon County.

“I think the future is extremely bright for the Treasure Valley Fire District," added Lawrence

The new district still has a lot of details to iron out in the coming months. Idaho News 6 will bring you updates on any new developments, including the grand opening of Kuna’s second fire station in December.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton