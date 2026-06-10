Traffic changes coming to SH-55 at Lake Avenue on June 11

NAMPA, Idaho — Traffic changes are coming to Karcher Road (State Highway 55) at Lake Avenue on Thursday, the Idaho Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Crews are set to begin shifting lanes at 10 p.m. on June 11. ITD warns drivers to expect lane closures and notes that flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone until the new traffic pattern is established. The new traffic pattern will include one lane open in each direction with dedicated left-turn lanes, ITD said.

Map of new traffic pattern:

Idaho Department of Transportation

“Please use caution when driving through work zones with shifting traffic patterns on SH-55,” Justin Wolf, ITD project manager, said, “Driving safely and patiently will help prevent crashes and reduce congestion in the work zone.”

All traffic impacts will occur overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., ITD said.

The closures are part of ITD's Farmway Road to Middleton Road project, aimed at improving safety and capacity along SH-55 and addressing current and future traffic needs along the corridor.

Karcher Road will be widened to five lanes, with two travel lanes in each direction and a dedicated turn lanes at major intersections.

There will be additional traffic shifts and pedestrian detours at Middleton Road and Indiana Avenue later this summer.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

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