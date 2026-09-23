NAMPA, Idaho — Tractor Supply Company traded ceremonial scissors for a chainsaw, cutting through a wooden pallet before confetti filled the air at the grand opening of its new Nampa distribution center.

The 865,000-square-foot facility is Tractor Supply’s 11th distribution center and its first in the Pacific Northwest. It represents an investment of more than $200 million.

WATCH | See how Tractor Supply’s new Nampa distribution center will support stores, farmers, and ranchers across the Pacific Northwest

Tractor Supply opens first Pacific Northwest distribution center in Nampa

Tractor Supply broke ground on the facility a year and a half ago. Built across 116 acres, the completed distribution center has 80 truck docks and will initially serve 123 stores across nine states, including 16 stores in Idaho.

“We have a ton of growth that's taking place here, both in people moving here and then also the companies that are coming in,” Sen. Tammy Nichols said.

The facility will distribute feed, forage, hardware, tools, and other products used by farmers, ranchers, pet owners, and customers working on projects at home.

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“For this facility, we’re gonna supply our local stores and stores, you know, across the Pacific Northwest things like feed, forage, it could be hardware, it could be tools, any supply that you could use on a farm or a ranch or in your home,” Tractor Supply Chief Supply Chain Officer Craig Ledbetter said.

The Nampa center is also the first facility in Tractor Supply’s network to use its new automated storage and retrieval technology. Conveyors and 125 battery-powered units help store, organize, and move products through the building.

The facility began receiving inventory in August. Outbound shipments to stores are scheduled to officially begin in October.

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Nampa Mayor Darl Bruner said the investment will have an impact beyond the jobs created inside the distribution center.

“This investment diversifies our job base, creates new pathways, and helps us keep investing in the essential services and infrastructure our community depends on,” Bruner said.

Tractor Supply is promoting 500 full-time careers through its broader regional expansion as the company opens additional stores across the West. Company officials clarified that approximately 200 of those jobs will be based at the Nampa distribution center.

At full capacity, the Nampa facility is designed to supply more than 200 Tractor Supply stores across the western United States.

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