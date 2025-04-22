Tractor Supply Company breaks ground on first northwest distribution center in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Tractor Supply Company has officially broken ground on its 11th distribution center and first in the Northwest. The 865,000 square foot industrial complex is the newest addition to a growing Nampa.

Idaho beat out four other states to secure the facility, which will serve as a key distribution hub for the company in the Northwest region.

"One of my goals, long-term, was actually that we had jobs in our local community and a variety of jobs. And so in our industrial growth area, we have well-paid jobs, we have average paying jobs, but we have an opportunity for people to live, work and play in Nampa," said Debbie Kling, Mayor of Nampa.

The mayor noted that having more local jobs helps prevent congestion on Interstate 84.

Colin Yankee, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Tractor Supply Company, explained why Nampa was selected for this significant investment.

"And Idaho really emerged from this site individually and the community of Nampa, but also the state of Idaho, just from an ease of doing business. And then overall for us, it's always about the people. Do we have the right people to operate the facility, to hire into the facility, who want to support our lifestyle and our company? And we found that here," said Yankee.

The land selected for the distribution center has been zoned as Light Industrial for over 20 years, largely due to its railroad access. The area around Ustick and Midland has transformed significantly since the mid-2000s.

According to Kling, much of the farmland in Northern Nampa has been sold off since the mid-2000s and is already owned by developers, making it only a matter of time before the next large-scale project comes before city council.

"Really, as we grow wisely, we want to look at quality development that supports families, that has good open space, that has a variety of densities. Goes from large lots to small lots, right? To where there's something for everyone," said Kling.

Construction on the distribution center is expected to be complete by late 2026 or early 2027, with hiring potentially beginning as early as mid-2026.

