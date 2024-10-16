"Managing growth wisely": Nampa's 2024 State of the City

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling gave her 2024 State of the City address on Wednesday. She used the opportunity to highlight the continued growth Nampa is seeing, as well as successes within the Nampa Fire Protection District.



Mayor Kling hopes that growth will bring new opportunities for Nampa residents.

The event took place at the Ford Idaho Center, highlighting the auditorium district on the ballot this November.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling held her 2024 State of the City address featuring the Nampa Police Department's Honor Guard presenting the colors. But, you can't talk about Nampa without talking about growth and evolution. Since the last State of the City, the city has taken over control of the Idaho Hispanic Community Center, as well as the city's two golf courses.

"There's more to do but I appreciate the fact that our golf courses and rec center are self-sustaining, that's a big deal, they're both self-sustaining," Mayor Kling said to applause.

Last year's State of the City was held at the Nampa Civic Center welcoming 350 guests — with a wait list. This year, the audience grew and so did the venue with the address this year being held at the Ford Idaho Center with over 600 guests.

Mayor Kling encouraged residents to be educated on the auditorium District. The Ford Idaho Center Horse Park alone brings in over $29 million to the local economy. The auditorium district would place a user fee on area hotels, offsetting the cost for residents and allowing the Idaho Center to invest in the venues.

"Economic impact is important to our community and many of our local businesses depend on tourism and visitors to our local communities that shop and eat at our local businesses," Mayor Kling reiterated.

And the mayor had the opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Nampa Fire Protection District with the city's Narcan Overdose Project.

"As you know there is a national opioid crisis, that is real, and it's in Nampa. The Nampa Fire District and the Nampa Police Department partnered on a community-driven initiative called the Nampa Narcan Leave-Behind program," Mayor Kling said. "Since the program was launched it experienced significant success and has helped 226 citizens get into a treatment program, of which 42 citizens are drug-free for over 6 months. It's a big deal."