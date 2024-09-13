'Tis the season, almost: Nampa officials searching for official city Christmas tree

NAMPA, Idaho — The seasons are changing and even though we're not yet officially into autumn, the City of Nampa is already looking for its official Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season.

The city hopes to secure a pine or spruce tree that is at least 40 feet tall by September 27. Any Nampa residents willing to donate a tree are asked to reach out to the city by calling (208) 468-5890.

"This service is completely free of charge and includes the complete removal of the tree as well as the stump ground down to grade thanks to donated services from Qualitree, a family-owned and operated business in Nampa," a city press release stated.

The tree will be cut down, moved to downtown Nampa, and decorated for the holidays.

The tree needs to be within Nampa city limits with easy access to the main city roads. City crews will need to access the tree for removal "without any overhead utility obstructions."

Mayor Debbie Kling will flip the switch to light the Christmas tree during the annual lighting celebration on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

The city shared these guidelines to keep in mind for consideration:



The tree should be at least 40’ or taller.

The tree must be an evergreen, pine, or spruce tree.

The tree must be close to a main city road for easy access for removal and transportation. No backyard trees, please.

Trees will be reviewed by the City Forester and only one will be selected.

Considerations will be accepted up until Friday, September 27.

Other factors such as shape, and how full and straight the tree is may be considered.

For questions or tree donations, please contact the Parks Department at 208-468-5890 by Friday, September 27, 2024.