NAMPA, Idaho — The Warbird Roundup hosted by the Warhawk Air Museum is the largest collection of warbirds in Idaho. The event is a favorite for many neighbors, as they gather to watch these planes fly.

"I think it is just a really cool opportunity to see these aviation machines in action, and it's a rare treat for me," said Sam Banuat of Nampa. "I appreciate the impact that these awesome planes had on American history and world history."

WATCH: See some of these planes take to the skies

The Warbird Roundup continues to grow while showcasing the history of aviation

For the first time ever, the Warhawk Air Museum set up a shuttle from the Ford Idaho Center to bus people into the venue at the museum. It showcases the growth of this event that is now in its 24th year.

RELATED | Warhawk Air Museum hosts 24th annual Warbird Roundup

"I love it, I've been here many years, and I love the World War II part of it," said Ben Gundy of California. "You also get to see modern jets like the F-15s and modern jets fly as well."

People can get the best seat in the house by upgrading to the flight deck, and that allows people to park at the museum. However, a lot of people gather at the end of the runway where they get to watch the planes fly right over their head.

"I’m mostly after the photographs though," said Bundy. "To get some of this stuff in black and white is spot on for the historical aspect, so the end of the runway is really nice."

There's no wrong way to check out the Warbird Roundup as it brings together people that enjoy aviation. It also salutes veterans and their sacrifice to our country while helping the next generation learn more about history.

"I think this is more of a multi-generational connection now as it gets more popular each year," said Banuat. "More and more people are figuring out this awesome collection, and I just love it."

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