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Warhawk Air Museum hosts 24th annual Warbird Roundup

Warhawk Air Museum to host 24th Annual Warbird Roundup
KIVI
Warhawk Air Museum to host 24th Annual Warbird Roundup
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NAMPA, Idaho — Look to the skies — The Warhawk Air Museum's annual Warbird Roundup returns to Nampa for what the museum calls "Idaho's biggest two-day gathering of living warbirds."

From August 29-30, viewers get the chance to see over 25 "flying legends," and hear from guest speaker Kim "KC" Campbell.

Warhawk Air Museum to host 24th Annual Warbird Roundup

The 24th annual Warbird Roundup features food trucks, a kid zone, full museum access, and vendors.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with flying scheduled around 10 a.m. Children's admission is free with a paid adult. You can find tickets and more information by visiting the Warhawk Air Museum's website here.

Warhawk Air Museum to host 24th Annual Warbird Roundup

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