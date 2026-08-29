Warhawk Air Museum hosts 24th annual Warbird Roundup

NAMPA, Idaho — Look to the skies — The Warhawk Air Museum's annual Warbird Roundup returns to Nampa for what the museum calls "Idaho's biggest two-day gathering of living warbirds."

From August 29-30, viewers get the chance to see over 25 "flying legends," and hear from guest speaker Kim "KC" Campbell.

KIVI

The 24th annual Warbird Roundup features food trucks, a kid zone, full museum access, and vendors.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with flying scheduled around 10 a.m. Children's admission is free with a paid adult. You can find tickets and more information by visiting the Warhawk Air Museum's website here.

KIVI

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