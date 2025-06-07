The Special Olympics showcases competition, but also camaraderie in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — More than a thousand athletes from all over Idaho came together for the Special Olympics state summer games in Nampa.

The sports included track and field, basketball, and water sports at the aquatic center. Not only does this event showcase competition, but it's also built on teamwork, sportsmanship, and friendship.

"I'm just having fun, laughing, and hanging out with my friends," said Matthew Raiden, who finished third in the 800-meter race. "It's fun just seeing everybody come together and enjoy themselves."

It was a hot day out on the track, but that did not stop athletes from giving it their all. Raiden and his teammates did really well in the 800-meter race, as they told me it was worth a trip from Moscow for the games.

Inside, the basketball action was on display, and I watched Boise defeat Twin Falls 59-38. The boys from Boise were happy with their teamwork during the victory.

"Basketball is life," said J.P. "I have a good time, it is pretty fun meeting new people and getting to come out here and hoop. That is what I like about the Special Olympics."

The Special Olympics would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the volunteers who give up their time to be a positive influence for the athletes.

Special Olympics continues later in June with the start of their golf tournaments, and people can also buy a raffle ticket to win a truck, with the proceeds going to the Special Olympics.