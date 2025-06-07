Special Olympics torch run fosters unity between athletes and law enforcement in Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Summer Special Olympics has returned to Idaho with the beloved torch run, bringing together athletes and law enforcement in a powerful display of community spirit.

"That torch is a beacon of hope and unity and it brings communities and law enforcement together that sometimes might be broken," said Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram.

Athletes ran side by side with officers from Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office while community members cheered them on during the event.

"Our athletes feel so empowered to have the opportunity to run with our officers in their community and show their skill," said the CEO of Special Olympics, Kristi Kraft.

The impact of the torch run extends beyond the athletes themselves, inspiring everyone involved.

"Every person really, in this state, should be looking at that and then reflecting that these people are out there and if they can do that, we can do anything. And if we come together, we can change the world," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Kraft emphasized the importance of personal achievement for the athletes.

"Any athlete knows you have to work hard for what you get. You don't build muscle because someone helped you or gave it to you," Kraft said.

The games begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Nampa High School.

